Mitch Trubisky explains story behind infamous tweet

Like many other professional athletes in the 21st century, Mitch Trubisky has been haunted by some of his tweets from years ago. Perhaps the most infamous was a somewhat sexually explicit tweet that the Buffalo Bills quarterback sent when he was 17. He can safely look back on that and laugh now.

Trubisky was a guest on the “Pardon My Take” podcast this week, and he shared the story behind a tweet that was sent from his account nearly 10 years ago. It simply read, “I love to kiss t–tiess.” Tribusky said it was actually a friend and former high school teammate that sent the tweet. He explained that he was at an out-of-state basketball tournament in high school staying at a hotel when one of his buddies stole his phone.

You can hear the full story below:

If it’s wrong to Kiss Tittiess I don’t want to be right pic.twitter.com/OElj9hxQsi — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 23, 2021

Trubisky was almost certainly referring to Kade McClure, who is a Triple-A pitching prospect with the Chicago White Sox. The two grew up together in Mentor, Ohio, and both attended Mentor High School.

Trubisky said he didn’t even know McClure sent the tweet until it went viral years later, which is the best part. It’s not the only old tweet that Trubisky has had to delete, but it was certainly the most embarrassing. Well done, Kade.