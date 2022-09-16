Myles Garrett has funny take on Browns’ new midfield logo

The Cleveland Browns have an unconventional new logo at midfield for the 2022 season, and Myles Garrett has some mixed feelings about it.

The Browns let their fans vote on which logo should be painted at midfield of FirstEnergy Stadium. The voters selected “Brownie the Elf,” the team’s primary logo from 1948-1969, and the organization previewed the finished product earlier in the week.

This is not quite the modern logo that most would expect to see from an NFL team, but the fans have spoken. Garrett, the team’s star pass-rusher, respected the choice, even if he did not necessarily agree with it.

“I don’t know what to think about that,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “It’s original, it’s unique. I’ve always been more of a fan of the dog. I mean, we’re the Dawg Pound but we’ve got an elf and a helmet. I think we’re a little bit confused on what route we want to go creatively. But if we have something that everyone can stand behind as far as fans and we can rally behind it, I’m all for it.”

A reporter pointed out to Garrett that the Browns won seven championships while using the Brownie logo, and that was enough to get Garrett to change his tune a bit.

“Seven championships with the elf?” Garrett said. “If we get an eighth championship with that elf, I might come in here with a little elf outfit on.”

Get that down as a promise. Seeing Garrett in an elf costume would be absolutely hilarious.

Whatever Garrett’s feelings are, he would probably agree that it’s still better than a rabbit pushing a grocery cart, at least.