Report: Ndamukong Suh drawing interest from 3 teams

Veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh is still in the hunt for a new team, but a report says he has at least three interested parties.

The Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Los Angeles Raiders have shown at least some interest in Suh, according to Tyler Dragon of USA Today. Suh is expected to wait until close to the start of training camp to make a decision on a new team.

The Browns are another team interested in Ndamukong Suh, per a source. Expect Suh to sign with a club closer to the start of training camp. The Vikings and Raiders are two other teams that have talked to the free agent DT. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) July 13, 2022

Suh remains a productive contributor on the defensive line. He posted his second consecutive six-sack season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. Ultimately, the Bucs opted to bring in Akiem Hicks this offseason, essentially ruling out any chance of a return for Suh.

The 35-year-old has been pretty open about his offseason process. In fact, he’s hinted that one of the three teams would definitely catch his attention if they came calling.