NFL announces new deal for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package

The NFL has found a new home for its “Sunday Ticket” package.

In a press release on Thursday, the NFL announced that it has reached a multi-year agreement with Google for “Sunday Ticket” to be exclusively carried on the tech giant’s YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels beginning in 2023.

DirecTV had been the home of the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package since it launched in 1994. The package allows subscribers to watch out-of-market NFL games for a substantial price of around $400 per year, which is in addition to paying for DirecTV’s base satellite TV service.

DirecTV has been paying $1.5 billion per year for the rights to the TV package, but their deal expires after this season. Online streaming services had been bidding for the package for the 2023 season and beyond. Apple TV was initially viewed as the favorite to reach a deal with the NFL, but their talks hit a snag a few months ago, opening the door for Google to step in.

CBS, NBC, ESPN, FOX and Amazon will all continue to have their rights to broadcast games. Out-of-market games will be available through the package at YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.

YouTube TV currently has a base package of around $65 per month. That price will likely increase now that Google has secured the “Sunday Ticket” package.