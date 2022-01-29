Odell Beckham issued warning to Von Miller last year

Los Angeles Rams teammates, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller, had long dreamed about playing side-by-side. The two close friends spend a lot of time together during the NFL offseason, but never before had the opportunity to play for the same team.

That changed when the Rams signed Beckham following his Cleveland Browns release earlier this season. But there had been some consideration — at least on Miller’s side — about uniting in Ohio.

Although Beckham wanted to play alongside Miller, he pumped the brakes hard on that notion. In fact, while he was still a member of the Browns, Beckham was emphatic in telling Miller to avoid Cleveland at all costs.

“Don’t come to Cleveland,” Miller told Sports Illustrated of Beckham’s blunt message.

Miller took Beckham’s advice and signed with the Rams last offseason. Then fate brought them together anyway.

“It’s time, man,” Miller says Beckham told him following his release. “Time to put it all together.”

And put it together they did. Despite interest from several other teams, Beckham ended up joining Miller and the Rams, and now they’re headed to the NFC Championship Game together.

Whether they end this season as world champions or not, Miller expressed his desire to re-sign with the Rams this offseason. And he’d like to see Beckham do the same thing.

Image: Feb 14, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; NFL players Von Miller (left) and Odell Beckham Jr. in attendance in the second half during the NBA All Star Game at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports