Odell Beckham Jr. planning to wait to sign with team?

Odell Beckham Jr. has drawn interest from multiple teams since he cleared waivers this week, and many have expected a decision from the star wide receiver by the end of the week. Apparently that may not happen.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, teams that have spoken with Beckham have gotten the impression that OBJ may wait until Week 10 is complete to sign somewhere. That, of course, would cost him some money, as he would be giving up a potential game check.

It’s unclear why Beckham would want to wait. He is said to be intent on playing for a contender, so perhaps he wants to take a little more time to see how teams look. Or, it’s possible that he hasn’t received as much interest as he would like and is hoping to drum up more. If certain teams struggle in Week 10 or players get injured, there might be more of a market for the 29-year-old.

Beckham reportedly got strong recruiting pitches from at least two teams on Wednesday. One Super Bowl-winning coach supposedly “badly” wants to sign Beckham, though it’s hard to separate rumor from reality.

Photo: Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports