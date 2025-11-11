Larry Brown Sports

Referees once again miss a blatant false start by Eagles on tush push

The Eagles running the tush push

The referees continue to be asleep at the wheel this season when it comes to the tush push.

The Philadelphia Eagles faced the Green Bay Packers for this week’s edition of “Monday Night Football.” In the first quarter at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., the Eagles got a 3rd-and-1 play and predictably decided to go with the tush push.

While they successfully converted the first down, instant replay showed that the referees missed a very obvious false start as Eagles guards on both sides began moving well before the ball was snapped. Here is the video.

Interestingly enough, the referees also blew a false start earlier in the game during the opening drive by the Packers. On a 4th-and-1, Green Bay ran a more traditional QB sneak with Jordan Love, and the officiating crew missed a (somewhat less obvious) false start on the Packers’ left guard and left tackle.

When it comes to the tush push specifically, fans have quickly grown outraged over just how frequently the Eagles have been able to get away with false starts on the play this season. Philadelphia has been able to commit uncalled infractions on touchdown plays and even after the NFL issued a memo to officials instructing them to keep a closer eye on the tush push.

