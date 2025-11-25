Panthers DB Tre’von Moehrig suspended 1 game by the NFL

Carolina Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig threw a cheap shot at the end of his team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, and he has now been disciplined by the NFL.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that Moehrig has been suspended one game for committing an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during the Panthers’ 20-9 loss to the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Tre’von Moehrig suspended one game for his actions last night. pic.twitter.com/bTI0A8ZqyP — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 25, 2025

A scrum broke out after the final whistle sounded in Monday night’s game, and it initially looked like 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings was the instigator. However, it quickly became clear that Jennings was retaliating after Moehrig punched him directly in the groin.

Kyle Shanahan was asked about the incident after the game, and he said he was proud of Jennings for the way the receiver handled himself.

It is unclear why Moehrig punched Jennings, but that context doesn’t matter to the NFL. The suspension is not a surprise.

Moehrig is in his first season with the Panthers after he signed a three-year, $51 million deal in free agency. He spent the first four years of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders, who drafted him in the second round in 2021. Moehrig has 81 total tackles, a sack and an interception through 12 games this season.