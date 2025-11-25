Kyle Shanahan has blunt response to 49ers player being punched in the nuts

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings was at the center of a fight that broke out at the end of his team’s game against the Carolina Panthers on Monday night, and Kyle Shanahan made it clear he had no problem with that.

Jennings initially appeared to be the instigator when he went after Carolina defensive back Tre’Von Moehrig after the final whistle in San Francisco’s 20-9 Week 12 win over the Panthers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. However, it quickly became clear that Jennings was retaliating after Moehrig punched him directly in the nuts.

When asked after the game about the situation, Shanahan said he was proud of Jennings for “not losing his mind out there.”

Moehrig will likely hear from the NFL about his cheap shot and almost certainly be fined, and he could potentially be suspended as well.

Shanahan’s message to Jennings was similar to the one that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had after one of his players was spit on by Ja’Marr Chase last week.

Jennings had every right to be upset, and Shanahan clearly did not blame his wide receiver for going after Moehrig.