Patriots dynasty hero David Patten reportedly dies in motorcycle crash

The New England Patriots were given some sad news on Friday, as former wide receiver David Patten has died.

Richard Seymour, who was teammates with Patten in New England, paid tribute to Patten on Twitter Friday morning.

heartbroken great man of God… lost for words – David Patten… pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021

While the cause of death has not been confirmed, various reports on Twitter say Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident. He was 47.

Patten played with the Patriots from 2001-2004. The team won three Super Bowls during that span. Tom Brady has thrown 83 career postseason touchdown passes, and the first one he ever tossed was to Patten in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Tom Brady’s first postseason TD ever to David Patten. RIP to the King. pic.twitter.com/s7Bqgmc07N — TRENT BROWN #1 FAN (@TrentDefender) September 3, 2021

Patten also caught a touchdown pass earlier in those playoffs when Drew Bledsoe came on in relief of an injured Brady against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had eight catches for 107 yards in the famous “Snow Bowl” win over the then-Oakland Raiders.

Patriots fans have extremely fond memories of Patten, and for good reason. He was incredibly clutch during his four seasons with the team and well regarded in the locker room.