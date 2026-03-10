Patriots are being linked to 1 standout receiver

The New England Patriots appear to be eyeing one specific offensive upgrade.

New England has “checked in on and showed interest in” receiver Romeo Doubs, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reported on Monday. Daniels notes that the Patriots continue to explore the free agent market for wide receivers.

Doubs, 25, has spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and is coming off a solid showing in 2025. He caught 85 passes for 724 yards and six touchdowns over 16 games and is now hitting free agency for the first time after his rookie contract expired and he failed to agree on a new deal with the Packers.

Meanwhile, the Patriots need extra help at receiver in the midst of Stefon Diggs’ imminent release. Several other top WR targets are also now off the board in free agency, including Mike Evans, Alec Pierce, and Rashid Shaheed.

After making Super Bowl LX this past season, New England is mostly keeping quiet on Day 1 of NFL free agency. Their only signing agreements thus far have been with defensive end Dre’Mont Jones and fullback Reggie Gilliam (both of whom are receiving three-year deals from the Patriots).

Doubs is not quite WR1 material but could provide New England with the best bang for their buck at this point of free agency. That said, the Patriots could also decide to pursue a much more intriguing receiver target on the trade market instead.