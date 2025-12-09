Fans react to wild news about Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers is contemplating an NFL comeback, and fans are in disbelief over the news.

Several reporters confirmed on Monday night that Rivers had been invited to work out in the Indianapolis Colts’ practice facility. With Daniel Jones out for the season with a torn Achilles, the plan is for the 44-year-old Rivers to join the team’s practice squad.

The #Colts are planning to bring potential Hall of Fame QB Philip Rivers into their facility Tuesday to work out to see if he may join their practice squad, per me & @MikeGarafolo.



This is real. Daniel Jones’ season is over, Riley Leonard will start, but Rivers may be an option. pic.twitter.com/H3tQW2R3s7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2025

Rivers played the first 16 seasons of his career with the Chargers franchise before playing out one final year with the Colts in 2020. The fan reactions to the idea of him potentially coming out of retirement five years later were all over the place.

Several fans noted how great a sports moment Rivers’ comeback would be, especially if he performs well on the field. Some could already imagine the movies or documentaries made about it.

If Philip Rivers comes back and leads the Colts to a Super Bowl it’ll be the greatest sports moment of all time — Devine Sports Gospel (@DevineGospel) December 9, 2025

The scene in the movie where the Colts owner, played by Sandra Bullock, storms into the GMs office and says “what about Phillip Rivers, can he still play” and the camera pans to the GM and his eyebrows just raise is gonna win an Oscar pic.twitter.com/rzEIT7VS8n — Joe McCarthy (@JMcCarthy86) December 9, 2025

Dawg… could you imagine 44 year old Philip Rivers comes in and takes the Colts to the promise land after everything that has happened?



Easiest 30 for 30 ever made — RP (@Pomrenke__) December 9, 2025

Others cracked jokes about Rivers wanting to take a break from parenting his 10 children. The 44-year-old also has a grandchild, which would make him possibly the first grandpa in modern history to suit up at the pro level.

Phillip Rivers sneaking off for a break from his 93 kids when Chris Ballard called: pic.twitter.com/rIh6XW3nDy — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) December 9, 2025

POV: You are Philip Rivers telling your family you’re returning to the Indianapolis Colts. pic.twitter.com/Rg8n1oiW5q — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) December 9, 2025

Philip Rivers when an NFL team calls pic.twitter.com/Xb1DdjG3Vr — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) December 9, 2025

While Rivers lost a lot of arm strength in his last NFL season, the eight-time Pro Bowler was still highly productive for the Colts. He threw for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2020 and led the team to an 11-5 record.

Rivers still looked like he had plenty left in the tank before announcing his retirement in 2021. In his final game — a Wild Card round matchup against the Buffalo Bills — Rivers went 27/46 for 309 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a losing effort.

There’s no telling what kind of shape Rivers is in at age 44, but that makes his potential comeback all the more compelling.