Fans react to wild news about Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers smiling
Sep 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) celebrates the win over the Minnesota Vikings after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Philip Rivers is contemplating an NFL comeback, and fans are in disbelief over the news.

Several reporters confirmed on Monday night that Rivers had been invited to work out in the Indianapolis Colts’ practice facility. With Daniel Jones out for the season with a torn Achilles, the plan is for the 44-year-old Rivers to join the team’s practice squad.

Rivers played the first 16 seasons of his career with the Chargers franchise before playing out one final year with the Colts in 2020. The fan reactions to the idea of him potentially coming out of retirement five years later were all over the place.

Several fans noted how great a sports moment Rivers’ comeback would be, especially if he performs well on the field. Some could already imagine the movies or documentaries made about it.

Others cracked jokes about Rivers wanting to take a break from parenting his 10 children. The 44-year-old also has a grandchild, which would make him possibly the first grandpa in modern history to suit up at the pro level.

While Rivers lost a lot of arm strength in his last NFL season, the eight-time Pro Bowler was still highly productive for the Colts. He threw for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2020 and led the team to an 11-5 record.

Rivers still looked like he had plenty left in the tank before announcing his retirement in 2021. In his final game — a Wild Card round matchup against the Buffalo Bills — Rivers went 27/46 for 309 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a losing effort.

There’s no telling what kind of shape Rivers is in at age 44, but that makes his potential comeback all the more compelling.

