Steelers great thinks JuJu Smith-Schuster should be traded

Rod Woodson is apparently not too fond of JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The retired Pittsburgh Steelers great took to Twitter over the weekend to comment on the free agency of Josh Rosen. Woodson suggested that the Steelers should sign and groom him as Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement. When a user replied that the team could instead trade Smith-Schuster for a high draft pick to then use on a young quarterback, Woodson agreed.

Woodson also took it a step further by criticizing the 23-year-old receiver because “all he wants to do is be on social media.”

Seriously you can get no I draft pick from Juju, all he wants to do is be on social media! — Rod Woodson (@RodWoodson26) September 5, 2020

Smith-Schuster had a down 2019 campaign, but a lot of that was because of Roethlisberger being injured. In 2018, Smith-Schuster had 1,426 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl honors in just his second career season.

True, Smith-Schuster has gotten himself into hot water on social media. But his talent and upside are so high that Woodson’s take just sounds ridiculous.