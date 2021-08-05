Report: Police want to interview woman who made graphic Deshaun Watson allegations

One of the women who claims she was sexually assaulted by Deshaun Watson shared disturbing details recently about her alleged interactions with the quarterback, and police want to speak with the massage therapist.

Nia Reese Lewis-Smith was a guest with YouTube personality Tasha K last week. She detailed how Watson reached out to her via a private message on Instagram and she gave him three massages. Lewis-Smith says she stopped working with Watson after his behavior became gradually more inappropriate. She initially felt pressure from the salon owner to continue working with the NFL star, but she says she finally had enough after Watson “blatantly asked me to have sex with him” during the third session.

According to CBS Sports Radio legal analyst Amy Dash, the Houston Police Department is seeking to interview Lewis-Smith.

Deshaun Watson update: Houston PD has reportedly been inquiring about how it can reach and interview this woman who did an alleged tell all on Youtube but has not filed a civil suit, acc'd to sources. Plus, I'm told there are zero settlement talks happening https://t.co/N6I641Xclb — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) August 5, 2021

Lewis-Smith is not one of the 22 women who has filed a civil lawsuit against Watson. She also is not among the 10 who have made formal complaints to the Houston Police. She said in her interview that she consulted with a lawyer but does not want to be involved anymore and has received death threats.

Watson has not practiced over the past few days and is reportedly dealing with a minor injury. It’s possible his absence has something to do with the new allegations.