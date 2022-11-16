Quarterbacks for the 2023 XFL season revealed

The XFL this week is holding its draft ahead of the 2023 season, and there are many familiar names already part of the league.

On Tuesday, the XFL held its quarterbacks draft. On Wednesday, teams will fill out the rest of their offense on defense, while the special teams draft will be held on Thursday.

Many of the quarterbacks in the league should be well known to fans either from their college days, NFL days, or time spent in alternative leagues like the XFL or AAF.

Here is the list:

Arlington Renegades

Drew Plitt (Ball State)

Kyle Sloter (Northern Colorado)

DC Defenders

Eric Dungey (Syracuse)

Houston Roughnecks

Kaleb Eleby (Western Michigan)

Brandon Silvers (Troy)

Orlando Guardians

Quentin Dormady (Central Michigan)

Deondre Francois (Hampton)

San Antonio Brahmas

Jawon Pass (Louisville)

Anthony Russo (Michigan State)

Seattle Sea Dragons

Ben DiNucci (James Madison)

Steven Montez (Colorado)

St. Louis Battlehawks

AJ McCarron (Alabama)

Ryan Willis (Virginia Tech)

Vegas Vipers

Jalan McClendon (Baylor)

Luis Perez (Texas A&M-Commerce)

DC was supposed to have a second quarterback, but D’Eriq King just signed with the Carolina Panthers, throwing things off.

McCarron, who was a national champion at Alabama, is the most well known QB in the league. DiNucci is also somewhat well known for the game he started for the Cowboys in 2020.