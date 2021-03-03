Raiders reportedly open to Trent Brown trade

Former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Trent Brown could be on the market.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Las Vegas Raiders have had preliminary discussions about trading the offensive tackle, and may be able to find a suitable deal.

The #Raiders have had talks about potentially dealing tackle Trent Brown, source said, and with few available tackles in free agency, Las Vegas has a shot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2021

The 27-year-old Brown was a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 and is signed through 2022. He’s an elite talent when healthy, but that was the issue in 2020. He was sidelined by a lengthy stint on the COVID/Reserve list, and had some other issues that were pretty alarming at the time.

There’s certainly one quarterback we know of who would probably be a lot happier if his team went out and got a lineman of Brown’s caliber.