Randy Moss has message for Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Randy Moss has some advice for Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moss is one of the analysts who appear on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program. The crew was discussing the Cowboys-Chargers game from Week 2, which led to Moss’ advice.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver said he felt the Cowboys would use too many multi-receiver formations in the past. He feels they’re best off using 12 personnel, which is a combination of one back and two tight ends.

“12 personnel, that’s the meat and potatoes. We call that ‘Tiger’ personnel too,” Moss said.

Moss noted that the Cowboys used some versions of 12 personnel that included Ezekiel Elliott, Jeremy Sprinkle and Dalton Schultz. They also mixed it up with Tony Pollard, Schultz and Blake Jarwin.

“I think it’s up to the OC Kellen Moore to be able to put a two-headed monster in the backfield and let it be successful,” Moss suggested.

Then as they went to commercial Moss repeated his advice: “12 personnel, Kellen Moore.”

The Cowboys are 1-1 so far this season. They lost to Tampa Bay in Week 1 but beat the Chargers 20-17 in Week 2. Dallas is looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, when they won the division but lost to the Rams.