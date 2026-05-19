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Rashee Rice’s potential NFL punishment revealed for his latest arrest

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Rashee Rice at a press conference

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is heading to jail for 30 days for a probation violation, but he apparently will not have anything to worry about with regard to the NFL.

Rice already served a five-game suspension for conduct relating to his high-speed car crash in 2025. The NFL also does not punish players for testing positive for marijuana.

In other words, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, it would be a surprise if the NFL hands down any sort of punishment for Rice’s probation violation.

Rice was ordered to jail as part of his probation after testing positive for THC. His 30-day sentence was going to have to be served at some point during the probationary people, but it otherwise would have been at a time of Rice’s choosing.

Rice has been limited to 12 games over the last two seasons due to injuries and off-field issues. In eight games last year, he caught 53 passes for 571 yards and five touchdowns.

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