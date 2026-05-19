Rashee Rice’s potential NFL punishment revealed for his latest arrest

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is heading to jail for 30 days for a probation violation, but he apparently will not have anything to worry about with regard to the NFL.

Rice already served a five-game suspension for conduct relating to his high-speed car crash in 2025. The NFL also does not punish players for testing positive for marijuana.

In other words, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones , it would be a surprise if the NFL hands down any sort of punishment for Rice’s probation violation.

Rice served a 5-game suspension in 2025. The NFL does not suspend players for positive weed tests. I would be surprised if there's any punishment from the league for this, for what it's worth. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) May 19, 2026

Rice was ordered to jail as part of his probation after testing positive for THC. His 30-day sentence was going to have to be served at some point during the probationary people, but it otherwise would have been at a time of Rice’s choosing.

Rice has been limited to 12 games over the last two seasons due to injuries and off-field issues. In eight games last year, he caught 53 passes for 571 yards and five touchdowns.