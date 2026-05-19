Sean McVay makes admission about past retirement rumors

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay made a rather surprising admission about the retirement rumors that surrounded him after the 2022 season.

McVay admitted he did strongly consider quitting after the Rams went 5-12 in 2022, and was heavily linked to a potential media role at the time. He said, however, that he would not have been quitting to go into broadcasting: he would have been admitting that he could not take that much losing.

“I almost quit coaching. You could use the narrative that I was going to go to media or whatever, but the truth would have been, I was quitting, because I couldn’t handle the losing. It was almost like a scarlet letter. There was moments I was counting down the days for that season to be over.”

McVay admitted he eventually changed his mind after speaking with his wife Veronika, who told him that it “never really sounded like the kind of leader you wanted to be.”

Safe to say Sean McVay made the right decision to stay coaching pic.twitter.com/QgVpBPPeAX — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) May 19, 2026

Rumors about McVay quitting coaching to go into media actually started around the time the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2022. They resurfaced after the Rams’ rough 2023 season, and it was reported at the time that he was reluctant to be part of a rebuild. This would explain why.

McVay stayed, and he clearly made the right choice. The Rams have not missed the playoffs since, and reached the NFC Championship last season. They will be expected to contend again in 2026, as they have done consistently throughout McVay’s tenure.