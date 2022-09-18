Richard Sherman blasts Ravens over Lamar Jackson contract

Lamar Jackson is trying to make the Baltimore Ravens regret not signing him to a long-term contract prior to the start of the season, and Richard Sherman is rooting him on.

Jackson is playing out the 2022 season on the final season of his rookie deal after contract negotiations broke down before the start of the season. On Sunday, Sherman was sharply critical of the Ravens for not paying Jackson, and admitted he was rooting for the quarterback to make the team regret it.

Imagine being the @Ravens and thinking its a good decision to make your MVP Franchise QB play out his rookie deal when he has done everything right by that franchise. Smh you hate to see it. Hoping he gets the last laugh. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 18, 2022

Of course, the reality here is a bit more nuanced. The Ravens offered Jackson plenty of money, but the quarterback wanted a fully-guaranteed deal. Baltimore was unwilling to do that, so contract negotiations ended.

If there is a silver lining for Baltimore, it’s that the situation may have motivated Jackson. He had four total touchdowns in Sunday’s game against Miami and looked dynamic in doing so.