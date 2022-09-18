 Skip to main content
Richard Sherman blasts Ravens over Lamar Jackson contract

September 18, 2022
by Grey Papke
Richard Sherman at a press conference

Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson is trying to make the Baltimore Ravens regret not signing him to a long-term contract prior to the start of the season, and Richard Sherman is rooting him on.

Jackson is playing out the 2022 season on the final season of his rookie deal after contract negotiations broke down before the start of the season. On Sunday, Sherman was sharply critical of the Ravens for not paying Jackson, and admitted he was rooting for the quarterback to make the team regret it.

Of course, the reality here is a bit more nuanced. The Ravens offered Jackson plenty of money, but the quarterback wanted a fully-guaranteed deal. Baltimore was unwilling to do that, so contract negotiations ended.

If there is a silver lining for Baltimore, it’s that the situation may have motivated Jackson. He had four total touchdowns in Sunday’s game against Miami and looked dynamic in doing so.

