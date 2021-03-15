Could Richard Sherman end up with one of these three teams?

Richard Sherman is a free agent and will be able to sign with a new team when the new league year begins. He is highly unlikely to return to the 49ers, for whom he has played the last three seasons. So where might he end up? There are some educated guesses that can be made.

Sherman has said that he wants to play for a contender next season. In a column about NFL free agency, Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler speculated about three possible landing spots for Sherman. They mention three possible teams due to Sherman’s past connections with coaches on staffs.

For instance, the Jets (Robert Saleh), Raiders (Gus Bradley) and Cowboys (Dan Quinn) all have coaches who have been defensive coordinators on defenses for which Sherman has played. However, none of those three teams reached the playoffs last season. Only the Raiders and Cowboys can be considered playoff contenders since the Jets went 2-14 last season.

Sherman is turning 33 soon and only played five games last season due to a calf injury. He is still a desirable player if he is healthy.