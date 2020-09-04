Ron Rivera talked to Urban Meyer about coaching Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Football Team has put a lot of hope in Dwayne Haskins to be the franchise quarterback. Coach Ron Rivera is putting the work in to ensure that he can help that process along.

Rivera revealed that he spoke to Urban Meyer, Haskins’ coach at Ohio State, to get a better picture of the quarterback’s mentality.

“I had an opportunity to talk to Urban Meyer and he gave me a lot of insight into Dwayne. It was amazing, it really was,” Rivera said, via NFL.com. “He really gave me things that I could use going forward so when I sat down with Dwayne, one of the things that I remember Coach had told me was that you got to challenge the young man. When the young man’s challenged, he bows up and does the things that he needs to do.”

We know that Meyer keeps tabs on his former pupils. He’s a valuable resource for coaches trying to get the best out of the players he coached at Ohio State.

Haskins struggled as a rookie, throwing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games. He has already been named Washington’s starting quarterback for 2020.