Pro Football Hall of Famer Ron Yary ‘fighting for his life’

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ron Yary is “fighting for his life,” according to his son.

In a Twitter post, Jack Yary said his 74-year-old father is currently hospitalized, apparently due to COVID-19.

My dads in the hospital fighting for his life as I type this, this is real. https://t.co/wZnM7b4HYB — Jack Yary (@YaryJack) August 2, 2020

A member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Yary was a six-time All-Pro for the Minnesota Vikings in the 1970s. He’s also a member of the Vikings’ Ring of Honor and was selected to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1970s. He was also a two-time All-American with USC.

Yary won championships at both levels, winning a title with USC in 1967 and claiming an NFL championship with Minnesota in 1969.