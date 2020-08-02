 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 2, 2020

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ron Yary ‘fighting for his life’

August 2, 2020
by Grey Papke

Minnesota Vikings logo

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ron Yary is “fighting for his life,” according to his son.

In a Twitter post, Jack Yary said his 74-year-old father is currently hospitalized, apparently due to COVID-19.

A member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Yary was a six-time All-Pro for the Minnesota Vikings in the 1970s. He’s also a member of the Vikings’ Ring of Honor and was selected to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1970s. He was also a two-time All-American with USC.

Yary won championships at both levels, winning a title with USC in 1967 and claiming an NFL championship with Minnesota in 1969.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus