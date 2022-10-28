Russell Wilson’s status for London game revealed

The Denver Broncos are preparing to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, and they will have their starting quarterback on the field for the game.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters on Friday that Russell Wilson will start against Jacksonville. Wilson missed last week’s loss to the New York Jets with a hamstring injury.

It has been reported that Wilson is dealing with a partially torn hamstring. He has also battled a shoulder issue this season. With the Broncos having a bye in Week 9, many assumed Wilson would sit out for the London game and then return in Week 10. Hackett was asked about that on Friday and made it clear that Wilson pushed to play.

With the bye next week was there thought of holding Wilson back one more week? Hackett: 👇🏼#9sports pic.twitter.com/tufz3Eknki — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 28, 2022

The Broncos are 2-5 after losing four straight games. They are averaging an NFL-worst 14.3 points per game, which has led to some talk that the team could consider firing Hackett in his first season on the job. Denver has also had to defend giving Wilson a massive contract extension because of how poorly things have gone.

Wilson has been known to play through injuries, and he likely has added motivation this time. The Broncos are desperate to show some sign of life.