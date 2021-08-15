Saints’ Deonte Harris bit back at critics in wake of DUI arrest

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Deonte Harris was arrested for driving while under the influence last month, but he is tired of being criticized for it.

Harris was arrested in Towson, Md., on July 16 for suspicion of driving while under the influence. He was also issued several citations including negligent driving, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device instructions, and exceeding the speed limit. On Sunday, Harris addressed the incident on Twitter. He said he has taken the appropriate actions and that he is not going to feel badly over it anymore.

I left the DUI in last month… took the appropriate actions necessary and allat… ya can’t make me feel bad nomore, I’m at peace with the situation — Deonte Harris (@tayynation1) August 15, 2021

Don’t owe y’all a damn thing… my loved ones are happy and livin life and so am I — Deonte Harris (@tayynation1) August 15, 2021

The NFL has not announced any disciplinary action against Harris, but he is likely bracing for a two-game suspension. That is the standard punishment for a player’s first DUI-related offense.

Harris was named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in his rookie season two years ago after he led the NFL punt returns, combined returns and punt return yards. He missed some time due to injury last year.