Scott Hanson addresses his NFL RedZone future

ESPN’s acquisition of NFL Media, including the NFL RedZone channel, was cause for concern among some that it might lead to the exit of Scott Hanson. Fortunately, that will not be the case.

Hanson confirmed Tuesday that he will be back on RedZone in 2025, even after its acquisition by ESPN. He said he is “optimistic” about the new partnership, and added that he is eager to be able to call ESPN insider Adam Schefter a colleague again.

It’s official.

(& for those wondering: yes, I will still be hosting RedZone.)



Fired up for a great season! Optimistic about this new partnership!



(& I get to call @AdamSchefter “colleague” for the 2nd time in my career… nice bonus!) https://t.co/Mh5BP0VRXR — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) August 6, 2025

Some fans wondered what ESPN’s massive acquisition of NFL Media might mean for RedZone. As part of the agreement, the NFL will still own and produce RedZone, while ESPN will be in charge of television distribution. That essentially means the NFL is still calling the shots, and as long as they want Hanson doing the program, he will remain.

There were fears that Hanson might leave RedZone after last season, as his contract had expired. Eventually, Hanson confirmed that things had been sorted out with the league’s media arm, and that he will be back in his role next year.

Hanson has been the sole host of RedZone since it debuted in 2009. He has become hugely popular with fans for his enthusiasm and his catchphrases.

The massive deal could have repercussions for some NFL Network personalities going forward. Hanson, however, will not be one of them.