Scott Hanson shares update on his NFL RedZone future

Fans of longtime NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson can officially breathe a sigh of relief.

Hanson took to social media on Friday to note that there are 100 days until NFL RedZone, which is the league’s popular whip-around coverage channel, returns for the 2025 NFL season. He also put an end to recent speculation that he might not return as host.

“100 days from now = NFL RedZone. (& for those wondering: Yes, I *will* be there. We have A LOT of Touchdowns to watch together!),” Hanson wrote on X.

100 days from now = NFL RedZone.



(& for those wondering: Yes, I *will* be there. We have A LOT of Touchdowns to watch together!) #NFLRedZone — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) May 30, 2025

There was a report in February that Hanson was in talks with NBC and that his contract with NFL Network had expired. Hanson hosted a show called “Gold Zone” that was streamed on Peacock during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While negotiations between Hanson and NFL Network were said to have stalled at that time, it sounds as though the two sides have reached a new agreement or expect to before the 2025 NFL season.

Hanson has hosted NFL RedZone since its inaugural season in 2009. The legalization of sports gambling across many states and the continued rise of fantasy football have made the show extremely popular. Hanson is the face of RedZone, which is why many fans were concerned about the possibility of a new host taking over.

Though fans were not happy with Hanson’s new catchphrase last season, most of them will be pleased to hear he will be back at his RedZone podium on the first Sunday of the 2025 regular season.