Report: Seahawks have spoken to Adam Gase about OC job

January 18, 2021
by Grey Papke

Adam Gase

A potentially surprising name has entered the mix for the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator job.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks have spoken to former Dolphins and Jets head coach Adam Gase about their vacant offensive coordinator position. Fowler notes that Seattle is casting a “wide net” in their job search.

Gase was once highly regarded as an offensive mind, but unsuccessful stints in Miami and New York have significantly tarnished his reputation, at least among fans. He does still appear to have some fervent supporters within the league itself.

The Seahawks, of course, already have an established star quarterback in Russell Wilson. The question is what Gase could bring to the table to help him and the rest of the offense get better. That’s a question Wilson will want answered, as he feels quite strongly about the importance of this hire.

