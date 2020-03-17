Sean Lee returns to Cowboys on one-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys are losing multiple players in free agency, but there will remain one constant: Sean Lee.

Lee is staying with Dallas on a one-year, $4.5 million contract with $2 million guaranteed, Mike Garafolo reports.

Lee was drafted by the Cowboys in 2010 and has played with them ever since, making two Pro Bowls. He constantly is battling injuries but managed to play in 16 games last season and had 86 tackles.

Lee, 33, is a veteran leader for the Cowboys and almost like a player-coach. Jerry Jones probably would never want to lose him and will probably do whatever he can to keep Lee within the organization in almost any capacity.

Lee, Dak Prescott, Blake Jarwin, and Amari Cooper are returning to the Cowboys. Byron Jones, Jeff Heath, Robert Quinn, Maliek Collins, Randall Cobb and Jason Witten are gone. Interestingly, just about half those players (Collins, Witten, Heath) signed with the Raiders.