Shannon Sharpe had $1 million worth of items stolen in home burglary

Shannon Sharpe had several valuable items stolen from his home in Los Angeles earlier this month, and the NFL legend wants the perpetrator to be held responsible.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that Sharpe’s L.A. home was burglarized on May 19 when the former tight end was not home. Sharpe noticed after he returned from an evening out with friends that he was missing several valuable items including watches, jewelry and designer bags. He called police to report that someone had broken into his home.

Police said there were no obvious signs of forced entry. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Sharpe estimates that the thieves made off with around $1 million worth of items. The “UNDISPUTED” host has put up a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Several current and former athletes have had their L.A.-based homes burglarized in recent years. One NBA player even returned home as the crime was being committed. Hopefully police are able to locate the latest perpetrators.