Shedeur Sanders already had huge impact on NFL ratings

The NFL Draft seemed to prove that most teams do not believe Shedeur Sanders will become a franchise quarterback, but it would appear fans have plenty of interest in the former Colorado star’s career.

According to viewership numbers that the NFL released on Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns’ game against the Carolina Panthers last Friday was one of NFL Network’s two most-watched preseason contests since 2015.

The other was the Houston Texans-Minnesota Vikings game, which featured J.J. McCarthy’s first game action since he suffered a significant knee injury in the first preseason game last year.

🚨Most-Watched LIVE Preseason Week 1 EVER on @nflnetwork!🚨



• 8 Preseason Week 1 games on NFL Network averaged 2.1M TV+Digital viewers – up +44% vs. 2024



• Browns-Panthers & Texans-Vikings rank as NFL Network’s two most-watched preseason games since 2015



• @gmfb viewership… pic.twitter.com/X31FZFq6YM — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) August 13, 2025

Sanders went 14/23 for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Browns’ 30-10 win over the Panthers last Friday. His play became the talk of the NFL, and for good reason.

The Browns may have already decided on their Week 1 starter, but early indications are that Sanders has outplayed Dillon Gabriel, who was drafted in the third round. Cleveland took Sanders two rounds after Gabriel in the fifth.

Sanders is now dealing with an injury that may keep him out of the Browns’ second preseason game on Saturday night. It will be interesting to see if that has an impact on the TV ratings.