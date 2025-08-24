Buccaneers make decision on Shilo Sanders’ roster spot after ejection

Rookie defensive back Shilo Sanders was ejected from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ preseason game on Saturday following an altercation with an opposing player, and that may wind up being the last snap he ever plays for the team.

Sanders was waived by the Buccaneers on Sunday, his agents told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Buccaneers informed rookie safety Shilo Sanders today that he is being waived, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, who added, “we’re hoping he gets claimed on waivers.” pic.twitter.com/b81byFvdJR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2025

Sanders was ejected from Tampa Bay’s 23-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Sanders got into a shoving match with Bills tight end Zach Davidson, who was trying to block the undrafted rookie. Sanders threw a punch at Davidson, which triggers an automatic ejection in the NFL.

You can see the video here.

The Bills were given an automatic first down following the penalty and quickly scored a touchdown to extend their lead to 14-3. Sanders had one tackle in the game and finished the preseason with four solo tackles and a quarterback hit.

Fans had previously praised Sanders for his classy behavior throughout Buccaneers training camp. It is unclear if Tampa Bay was planning to cut the former Colorado safety prior to Saturday’s ejection, but the scuffle probably did not do Sanders any favors.