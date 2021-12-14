Steelers players received talking-to after Chase Claypool blunder

The Pittsburgh Steelers were drilled on fundamentals in a pretty embarrassing way after what happened at the end of Thursday night’s loss to Minnesota.

Steelers wide receiver James Washington said Monday that coaches had a word with players about overcelebrating with a running clock late in the fourth quarter in light of Chase Claypool’s gaffe against the Vikings.

James Washington telling Steelers media that Steelers coaches have talked to them about signaling for 1st down and celebrating with a running clock in the 4th quarter. Unreal. This is stuff that guys should have learned in Pop Warner football. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 13, 2021

The last thing coaches want to do at this stage of the NFL season is work on fundamentals. Reminding guys to run back to the line of scrimmage instead of celebrating during a two-minute drill is beyond basic, but it’s a lesson that Claypool apparently needed. The fact that Claypool refused to take any responsibility only makes it worse.

Claypool has been a clear subject of frustration for the Steelers in recent weeks. One would expect him to learn his lesson sooner rather than later.