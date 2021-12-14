 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 13, 2021

Steelers players received talking-to after Chase Claypool blunder

December 13, 2021
by Grey Papke

Chase Claypool in Steelers gear

The Pittsburgh Steelers were drilled on fundamentals in a pretty embarrassing way after what happened at the end of Thursday night’s loss to Minnesota.

Steelers wide receiver James Washington said Monday that coaches had a word with players about overcelebrating with a running clock late in the fourth quarter in light of Chase Claypool’s gaffe against the Vikings.

The last thing coaches want to do at this stage of the NFL season is work on fundamentals. Reminding guys to run back to the line of scrimmage instead of celebrating during a two-minute drill is beyond basic, but it’s a lesson that Claypool apparently needed. The fact that Claypool refused to take any responsibility only makes it worse.

Claypool has been a clear subject of frustration for the Steelers in recent weeks. One would expect him to learn his lesson sooner rather than later.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus