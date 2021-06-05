Titans sign former All-American wrestler Adam Coon as OL

NFL teams are getting more and more creative when it comes to finding players to give chances to. What the Tennessee Titans did Friday is evidence of that.

The Titans announced the signing of offensive lineman Adam Coon to their 90-man roster, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Coon was a three-time All-American wrestler at Michigan and is coming off a failed attempt to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team.

Coon did not play football at all in high school. He did, however, play offensive line in high school, but he hasn’t done that since 2013.

Still, the Titans saw something they clearly think is worth pursuing. Coach Mike Vrabel also may have noted that longtime Patriots guard Stephen Neal, his teammate with New England, entered the league under similar circumstances and ended up having a very successful career.