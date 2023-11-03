Titans WR Treylon Burks stretchered off field after wicked landing

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was carted off the field following a brutal fall at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Titans quarterback Will Levis went deep to Burks near the left sideline just before the 2-minute warning. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace heavily contested the catch, which resulted in Burks landing vulnerably on his back.

Treylon Burks almost made an insane fourth down catch… but he’s down on the field and hasn’t moved since. Praying for him.

pic.twitter.com/iABAEThI24

Burks was immobile and stayed down for several minutes before a stretcher was brought out to take him off the field. The 23-year-old wideout was able to give a thumbs-up as he exited.

good to see a thumbs up from Treylon Burks 🙏

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel provided an update on Burks following the Titans’ 20-16 loss against the Steelers. Vrabel said that the Arkansas product was not rushed to the hospital and remained “alert” while in the team training room.

Mike Vrabel says Treylon Burks is alert, moving and currently in the team training room.

Burks finished the night with 2 catches for 23 yards before his injury.

Tennessee’s 2022 first-round pick has 8 catches for 122 yards across 5 games this season. Burks was selected 18th overall by the Titans, who acquired the pick as part of the AJ Brown trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.