Titans reveal recovery timeline for injured Tyjae Spears

Titans running back Tyjae Spears looking on
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) heads for the sideline to complete his workout during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean

The Tennessee Titans have dodged a bullet when it comes to Tyjae Spears’ lower leg injury.

The Titans running back hurt his ankle Saturday during Tennessee’s preseason opener opposite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Spears got hurt with four minutes left in the second quarter after trying to extend a checkdown pass for a first down.

The third-year back had a noticeable limp as he walked toward the sideline and later had to be carted off the field.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan shared an update on Spears on Sunday while speaking to reporters. Callahan revealed that Spears was expected to miss “a few weeks” after being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.

The recovery timeline should be considered a win for the Titans, who could feasibly get Spears back and ready for their Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos on September 7 — a full four weeks after Tyjae’s preseason injury.

Spears is listed as the Titans’ RB2 behind veteran back Tony Pollard. Spears’ 312 rushing yards and 84 rushing attempts on 84 carries all ranked second on the team last season behind Pollard.

.
