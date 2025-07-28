Titans officially give up on former 1st-round pick

The Tennessee Titans have officially given up on one of their former first-round draft picks.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks has been waived by the Titans, the team announced on Monday.

The decision to cut Burks comes two days after the 25-year-old suffered a broken collarbone during training camp practice. Burks injured himself while making a fantastic one-handed catch on a deep ball from rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

Early reports suggest Burks will be out for several weeks and miss the start of the 2025 season.

The Titans drafted Burks with the No. 18 overall pick in 2022. They acquired the selection when they traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, and they had hoped the former Arkansas star would eventually develop into their top wide receiver.

Burks, a three-time All-SEC selection, battled injuries throughout his first three NFL seasons. He played in just five games last year and finished with 4 catches.

Ward said last week that he believed Burks was going to be one of Tennessee’s “best targets” this season, so the timing of the injury was unfortunate.