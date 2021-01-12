Tom Brady shares hilarious ‘History’ channel photo of him and Drew Brees

Tom Brady shared a hilarious photo of him and Drew Brees on Monday night.

Someone on Twitter said that all Brady games should be on the History channel. So how did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback react? His Twitter account posted a great edited photo showing him and Brees in their old age.

Brees was a good sport and responded on Twitter positively.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit Brees’ New Orleans Saints on Sunday night in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The Saints have beaten the Bucs twice this season. We will see if history repeats itself.

As for Brady, he’s been breaking out the humor a lot lately.