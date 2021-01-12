Tom Brady shares hilarious ‘History’ channel photo of him and Drew Brees
Tom Brady shared a hilarious photo of him and Drew Brees on Monday night.
Someone on Twitter said that all Brady games should be on the History channel. So how did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback react? His Twitter account posted a great edited photo showing him and Brees in their old age.
https://t.co/kvv2dNTmHS pic.twitter.com/ND8nmGmZG7
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 12, 2021
Brees was a good sport and responded on Twitter positively.
This is good! https://t.co/CaHTmgOixn
— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) January 12, 2021
Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit Brees’ New Orleans Saints on Sunday night in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The Saints have beaten the Bucs twice this season. We will see if history repeats itself.
As for Brady, he’s been breaking out the humor a lot lately.