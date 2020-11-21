Tom Brady spotlights key offensive issue he wants to fix

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still aren’t quite hitting on all cylinders on offense, and Tom Brady has singled out one department in particular.

Brady blamed himself Friday for the team’s lack of big plays through the air. In the last three games, Brady is only 1/13 on pass attempts of 20 yards or more, and he admitted that’s on him to fix.

“It’s definitely something we’ve got to hit,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Our guys are doing a great job getting down the field and it’s my job to find them and hit them. You know, if you don’t hit them, they’re just long foul balls and we had a few of those last game.”

The hope was that Brady could make use of the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and reel off some big plays. That hasn’t really happened yet. He’s averaging a modest 7.1 yards gained per pass attempt, which is an improvement on 2019 but still lower than his peak years with New England.

Brady has also missed some open men, which his coach has not been shy about pointing out.