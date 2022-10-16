Tom Brady tore into his offensive line amid struggles

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to have a hard time on offense during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It ultimately got to a point where Brady had to give some of his teammates a piece of his mind.

FOX cameras caught Brady berating his offensive line on the sideline during Sunday’s game. Parts of the profanity-laced speech were picked up by the field mics as well.

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

“You are so much better than the way you’re f—ing playing,” Brady is heard to say at one point.

Brady’s frustration is both palpable and understandable. The Buccaneers have consistently struggled to put together a strong performance on offense this season. They managed nine points in the first half of Sunday’s game against the struggling Steelers, while Brady had just 110 yards passing while being sacked twice.

The Buccaneers’ play has had Brady livid on more than one occasion this season. The inability to turn it around and get rolling may be even more frustrating to him at this point.