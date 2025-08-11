Tom Brady shares 1 challenge Bill Belichick could face at UNC

Bill Belichick will face a number of challenges in his first season as the head coach at North Carolina, and Tom Brady believes he knows what one of the more difficult ones will be.

Brady discussed a wide range of topics during an interview with “The Joel Klatt Show” that was released on Monday. At one point, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was asked what North Carolina players can expect to get from Belichick, who is coaching in college this season for the first time.

Brady first responded by doing a bit of free recruiting for Belichick.

“What they’re gonna get is, obviously, the most prepared, the most hard-working coach that I had ever been around,” Brady said. “If you go to that school, you will be prepared to play at the next level. He’s gonna teach you the right fundamentals, the right techniques. He’s gonna have a high expectation for you and you’re gonna develop a lot. That’s what I know.”

While Brady has full confidence in Belichick’s ability to prepare for college opponents the same way he did for NFL teams, the former quarterback believes Belichick could have a tougher time getting players to retain information.

“I think the challenge for him is he’s dealing with a lot of underdeveloped players, because he’s dealt with guys that are four, five, six years further along than what he’s normally had to deal with. I think there’s probably a learning curve for him,” Brady said. “This is just me hypothesizing. I don’t have much knowledge of it, but I’m sure it’s different coaching a 17- or 18-year-old than even a 22- or 23-year old. So, they’re probably just less physically developed.

“He’s a deep thinker of the sport. I think what makes Coach Belichick so unbelievable, tactically, is he can break down an opponent. He watches so much film. He is so smart with how he approaches defensive schemes and offensive schemes. How much can these young kids retain? That me be an interesting challenge as well.”

“What they’re gonna get is, obviously, the most prepared, the most hardworking coach that I’ve ever been around.”@TomBrady tells us what to expect from Bill Belichick in his first year at @UNCFootball. pic.twitter.com/Ekbur7ERuD — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) August 11, 2025

There is a reason Brady and Belichick were the perfect match for two decades. As Brady said, no coach does a better job of preparing for an opponent than Belichick. No quarterback was more effective in that department than Brady.

It is highly unlikely that Belichick will coach a player at UNC with anything close to the same football IQ as Brady. Whether the 73-year-old can tweak his approach in a way that will allow younger players to keep up with him remains to be seen.