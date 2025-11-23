Tony Romo issued a warning to the Chiefs in Week 12

Tony Romo called another Kansas City Chiefs game in Week 12, and the CBS analyst had a warning for the team that many fans are convinced is by far his favorite in the NFL.

The Chiefs were 5-5 entering Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. They were trailing 17-9 late in the third quarter with Indy looking to take a two-score lead. That led to a discussion between Romo and play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz about the “consequences” the Chiefs were facing after losing back-to-back games to the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos.

Romo described the Chiefs as being in “Defcon 2″in terms of how concerned they should be about missing the playoffs.

“When that happened, all of a sudden the playoff notice — not the division — started to come into fruition. Then they lost (in Denver). Now it’s really right here, right now,” Romo said. “It’s at the highest (alert). This is Defcon 2. I’m not saying it’s 1 yet. Next week will be 1. But this is Defcon 2, which I don’t think I’ve ever said about Kansas City, especially in November.”

"This is DEFCON 2"



Tony Romo says Kansas City's reign atop the AFC is on life support here in Week 12 🏈 📺 pic.twitter.com/BpKDefdC0J — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2025

The Chiefs have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL this season. Patrick Mahomes and company typically sleep-walk their way into the playoffs, but they are fighting to remain in the hunt with the 2025 season well past its halfway point.

Romo has long been accused of having a pro-Chiefs bias. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is obviously a huge Mahomes fan, but the same can be said of a lot of announcers. The reality is just that Romo has called a ton of Kansas City games because the team has been so dominant for so long, and Romo is part of CBS’ top broadcast team.

Still, many fans felt Romo’s assessment of the Chiefs on Sunday was a far cry from the way he spoke about Andy Reid’s team during last week’s game.