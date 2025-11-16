Larry Brown Sports

Fans all ripped Tony Romo for the same reason during Chiefs-Broncos game

Tony Romo looks on
CBS sportscaster and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo plays in the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois Championship Pro-Am golf tournament Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Metamora Fields Golf Club. Credit: MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tony Romo has long been accused of having a pro-Kansas City Chiefs bias, and fans felt the longtime CBS announcer was worse than ever on Sunday.

Romo and play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz were on the call for the Week 11 game between the Chiefs and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. Many people who watched the game criticized Romo for being too over the top with his praise of the Chiefs and, more specifically, Patrick Mahomes.

The perception was that Romo was openly rooting for Andy Reid’s team.

Romo and Nantz have called a ton of Chiefs games in recent years. That is because Kansas City has been one of the best and most popular teams in the league since Mahomes became a star in 2018, and Romo and Nantz are part of the top broadcast team on CBS.

When a team like the Chiefs gets a lot of nationally televised games, announcers are almost always accused of being biased toward that team. Joe Buck has faced similar criticism for years from fans who believe he favors the New York Yankees.

What we can say for certain is that Romo is a big fan of Mahomes, which is understandable. However, there have been times in the past when Romo has probably gone a bit too far while praising Mahomes, and fans felt that was the case again on Sunday.

