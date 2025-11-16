Fans all ripped Tony Romo for the same reason during Chiefs-Broncos game

Tony Romo has long been accused of having a pro-Kansas City Chiefs bias, and fans felt the longtime CBS announcer was worse than ever on Sunday.

Romo and play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz were on the call for the Week 11 game between the Chiefs and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. Many people who watched the game criticized Romo for being too over the top with his praise of the Chiefs and, more specifically, Patrick Mahomes.

The perception was that Romo was openly rooting for Andy Reid’s team.

Tony Romo when there’s a penalty on the #Broncos: “Yeah, can’t do that.”



Tony Romo when there’s a penalty on the Chiefs: “Eh, I don’t know about that one.” — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) November 16, 2025

Tony Romo is fast approaching Chris Collinsworth in being the most insufferable commentator when it comes to Chiefs games. As a #Broncos fan I’m already annoyed with the over the top Mahomes love and Romo really just can’t stop himself. — Austin Fleskes (@Austinfleskes07) November 16, 2025

I'm not a broncos or a Chiefs fan so I can objectively say that Tony Romo is actively rooting for the chiefs here. It's pretty noticeable — Nigel (@NigelCarreiro) November 16, 2025

Tony Romo talking about how impressed he is in Mahomes for missing shots downfield pic.twitter.com/ltYnoTiuYM — Jargo (@Jargo26) November 16, 2025

Romo is so pro-Chiefs in his call it's insane.



I've never complained about it before but every time the Chiefs don't have a positive play its because the Broncos got away with something. — Swipa (@SwipaCam) November 16, 2025

Romo and Nantz have called a ton of Chiefs games in recent years. That is because Kansas City has been one of the best and most popular teams in the league since Mahomes became a star in 2018, and Romo and Nantz are part of the top broadcast team on CBS.

When a team like the Chiefs gets a lot of nationally televised games, announcers are almost always accused of being biased toward that team. Joe Buck has faced similar criticism for years from fans who believe he favors the New York Yankees.

What we can say for certain is that Romo is a big fan of Mahomes, which is understandable. However, there have been times in the past when Romo has probably gone a bit too far while praising Mahomes, and fans felt that was the case again on Sunday.