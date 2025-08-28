Travis Hunter announces exciting news with wife Leanna

Travis Hunter is sharing some big news just weeks before he makes his official NFL debut.

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie star Hunter announced in a YouTube video released Wednesday night that he has welcomed his first child (a son) with wife Leanna Hunter. The video was entitled “Dear Son…” and documented the couple’s journey from Leanna finding out that she was pregnant all the way up until she gave birth recently.

Also included in the roughly three-minute video was the day of the NFL Draft in April (with Leanna addressing the baby in the video and saying, “Your dad got drafted” while filming Hunter). You can see the video at the link here.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner Hunter was drafted by the Jaguars with the No. 2 overall pick in April. While he missed some preseason games with injuries, Hunter is expected to formally debut for the team when Jacksonville kicks off the regular season on Sept. 7 against the Carolina Panthers.

Meanwhile, Leanna, 23, and Travis, 22, first met as teenagers but have been in a relationship since 2022. That dates back to the time that Travis was still a Jackson State commit (playing one season for them before he transferred to Colorado ahead of the 2023 season). The couple then married in May of this year (with Leanna changing her name after their wedding).

The relationship between the two has gotten a bit rocky at times, and Leanna even received backlash for some of her actions while in the spotlight with Travis. But the two have put all of that behind them now and are moving ahead as proud parents to their newborn son.