Tyreek Hill makes decision about his controversial podcast

Tyreek Hill generated a lot of headlines during the NFL offseason. First, he was the key figure in a blockbuster trade to the Miami Dolphins. After that, he started his own podcast, and used the platform to make some fairly controversial statements.

For now, though, those controversial podcasts are on pause. Hill said Monday he is pausing his “It Needed To Be Said” podcast for the season so he can fully focus on football.

Tyreek Hill said he's putting his podcast on pause until February to focus on football — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 5, 2022

This is a smart move by Hill. He launched the show by making some controversial statements about Patrick Mahomes which easily would have become bulletin board material during the middle of a season. Hill clearly had no plans to tone it down, so it’s best to save his hottest takes for after the season.

As we saw in the NBA last season, in-season podcasting can be very interesting but quite problematic. With Hill on a new team and embracing an increased spotlight, the last thing he needs to deal with is anyone claiming his own podcast is detracting from his performances.