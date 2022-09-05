 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 5, 2022

Tyreek Hill makes decision about his controversial podcast

September 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
Tyreek Hill looks ahead

May 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Tyreek Hill (10) stretches during OTA practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill generated a lot of headlines during the NFL offseason. First, he was the key figure in a blockbuster trade to the Miami Dolphins. After that, he started his own podcast, and used the platform to make some fairly controversial statements.

For now, though, those controversial podcasts are on pause. Hill said Monday he is pausing his “It Needed To Be Said” podcast for the season so he can fully focus on football.

This is a smart move by Hill. He launched the show by making some controversial statements about Patrick Mahomes which easily would have become bulletin board material during the middle of a season. Hill clearly had no plans to tone it down, so it’s best to save his hottest takes for after the season.

As we saw in the NBA last season, in-season podcasting can be very interesting but quite problematic. With Hill on a new team and embracing an increased spotlight, the last thing he needs to deal with is anyone claiming his own podcast is detracting from his performances.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus