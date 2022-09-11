Video: Mike Tomlin does the Antonio Brown dance in locker room

Mike Tomlin gave a nod to one of his former players during a postgame celebration on Sunday.

Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly escaped Cincinnati with a 23-20 overtime win. After getting the big divisional win, it was time for some celebrating.

The Steelers blasted “Take Over Your Trap” by Bankroll Fresh in the locker room, and linebacker Marcus Allen streamed a live video of him and some others dancing.

The best was head coach Tomlin coming in to join in the celebration and do the Antonio Brown dance. Beware of some potential bad language from the music in the video.

Mike Tomlin doing AB's "Put That S–t On" dance after the Steelers W 😂🔥 (via chicohndrx/IG) pic.twitter.com/0jvG5na1xC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 11, 2022

The finger point back-and-forth is something Brown popularized this summer.

The question is, who did it better: Tomlin or Mack Brown?

What’s interesting is that Tomlin used to get on Brown’s case for streaming videos from the locker room, and JuJu Smith-Schuster’s social media activity was a problem. Maybe there’s a time and place for things, and in this case, Tomlin approved his players celebrating. It sure seemed like it.