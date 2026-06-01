Video: Rhamondre Stevenson avoids a serious injury after a charity game collision

The New England Patriots have been grabbing headlines for the wrong reasons in the offseason, and they nearly had another on Sunday, involving Rhamondre Stevenson .

During Patriots quarterback Drake Maye ’s charity softball game at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts, New England running back Stevenson, playing second base, attempted to tag comedian Matt Rife, who was caught in a rundown.

The confused Rife ultimately decided to make a run for second base, but he collided with Stevenson’s legs. The collision caused Stevenson to go down. Fortunately, Stevenson was able to get back to his feet and gather himself, much to the relief of Patriots fans everywhere.

Here is a video of that play.

Matt Rife almost put Rhamondre Stevenson on IR 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5gUTAE1cHu — Marlee Wierda (@marleewierda) May 31, 2026

An injury to one of the Patriots’ key players is the last thing the team needs as it prepares for the 2026 NFL season, in which it will also look to defend its AFC title and improve on its Super Bowl runner-up finish in the 2025 campaign.

The 28-year-old Stevenson is still expected to start for New England, even with the presence of TreVeyon Henderson .

Entering his sixth season in the NFL, Stevenson has 3,669 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns to his name on 836 carries through 70 games.