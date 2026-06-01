Giants could be headed for reunion with Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. appear to be giving things another go.

The Giants are reportedly bringing in Beckham for a workout on Monday. According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the two sides have “remained in contact for months” and share “mutual interest” in getting a deal done to bring the veteran wide receiver back to the Big Apple.

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. will workout for the #Giants on Monday, per league source.



Both sides have remained in contact for months, and there remains mutual interest in a reunion. pic.twitter.com/fR6C8FAxUJ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 1, 2026

Beckham has had his star fade over the past few years. After being one of the most electric wideouts throughout his first run with the Giants from 2014 to 2018, injuries and off-field issues have derailed Beckham’s career of late.

OBJ last played for the Miami Dolphins in 2024. He took the field for nine games, tallying just nine catches for 55 yards during that span. He was suspended for six games last season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, which prevented any team from taking a flier on him throughout the 2025 campaign.

Last year, Beckham dropped a hint that he was interested in rejoining the Giants. That interest remained up until New York brought him in for a physical in April.

First-year Giants head coach John Harbaugh has been in constant communication with Beckham over the past month. With Beckham set to work out for the team, those conversations must have gone pretty well.