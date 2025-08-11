Video shows awesome sideline exchange between Shedeur Sanders and Myles Garrett

Shedeur Sanders had some impressive moments during his preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns on Friday night, but Myles Garrett gave the rookie quarterback somewhat of a reality check on the sideline.

Sanders went 14/23 for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Browns’ 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. After showcasing his ability to extend plays and evade the pass rush, Sanders had a funny exchange with Garrett.

Sanders, who was wearing a microphone for the game, asked Garrett if some of the moves the quarterback pulled would have been effective had Garrett been on the other side of the field. Garrett had a very confident response.

“Hey, Myles, you think like my spin s– would work on you?” Sanders asked.

“No. It worked today. It was good s–. It wouldn’t work on me, though,” Garrett replied.

The exchange then turned into a teaching moment. Sanders asked Garrett what the star defensive tackle would be looking for on plays like that. Garrett explained that he would be looking for a way to get upfield on the quarterback and flush him toward other defenders.

Sanders then said he wants to go against Garrett and see if he can win the battle.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I wanna feel one of your swipes, one of his aggressive grabs. I want to just see if I can get out of it,” Sanders said.

“You a good kid. I don’t want to have to hurt you, bro,” Garrett quipped back. “We gonna need you, brother. We gonna need you.”

Sanders knows he is fortunate to have Garrett on his side. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 102.5 sacks in 117 career games. Garrett has been arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL for the better part of the last decade.

While Sanders should have plenty of opportunities to test his skills against Garrett in practice, the 23-year-old should be grateful he is not going to end up in Garrett’s dreaded graveyard anytime soon.