Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Vikings QB Max Brosmer gets the meme treatment over horrific 4-INT game

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Max Brosmer being tackled

Max Brosmer probably would like to flush the memories of Sunday’s game down the toilet.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brosmer drew his first career NFL start on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. But what was supposed to be a momentous occasion for Brosmer quickly turned into a humiliation ritual.

Brosmer ended up throwing four interceptions during the game as the Vikings got thumped by a final score of 26-0. He was also sacked four times and finished with a mere 126 passing yards and zero touchdowns.

One of Brosmer’s picks was arguably the very worst interception of the entire NFL season. In the second quarter, he threw an absolutely dreadful ball while being tackled, resulting in an 84-yard pick-six by Seattle’s Ernest Jones IV.

As a result, Brosmer got barbecued over social media in very short order. Take a look.

The undrafted 24-year-old Brosmer drew the start on Sunday with starter JJ McCarthy in concussion protocol. There were already some signs that the Vikings would be in big trouble for the game against the Seahawks, and Brosmer confirmed all of their worst fears as Minnesota dropped to a wretched 4-8 on the season overall.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App