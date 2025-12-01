Vikings QB Max Brosmer gets the meme treatment over horrific 4-INT game

Max Brosmer probably would like to flush the memories of Sunday’s game down the toilet.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brosmer drew his first career NFL start on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. But what was supposed to be a momentous occasion for Brosmer quickly turned into a humiliation ritual.

Brosmer ended up throwing four interceptions during the game as the Vikings got thumped by a final score of 26-0. He was also sacked four times and finished with a mere 126 passing yards and zero touchdowns.

One of Brosmer’s picks was arguably the very worst interception of the entire NFL season. In the second quarter, he threw an absolutely dreadful ball while being tackled, resulting in an 84-yard pick-six by Seattle’s Ernest Jones IV.

As a result, Brosmer got barbecued over social media in very short order. Take a look.

How long the Max Brosmer hype lasted pic.twitter.com/GegHwkQWHL — Underdog (@Underdog) November 30, 2025

J.J. McCarthy to Max Brosmer on the Vikings sideline pic.twitter.com/zLwDjYgwEQ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 30, 2025

Justin Jefferson after a season of Carson Wentz, JJ McCarthy, and "Max Brosmer" pic.twitter.com/g43FbPcS8h — Underdog (@Underdog) November 30, 2025

Vikings coaches: “Bench JJ McCarthy. Brosmer can’t be any worse.”



Max Brosmer: pic.twitter.com/zDKFPMwSfg — Nathan (@nd_joyce) November 30, 2025

The undrafted 24-year-old Brosmer drew the start on Sunday with starter JJ McCarthy in concussion protocol. There were already some signs that the Vikings would be in big trouble for the game against the Seahawks, and Brosmer confirmed all of their worst fears as Minnesota dropped to a wretched 4-8 on the season overall.